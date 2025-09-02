Months After Divorce, Dhanashree Verma Is 'Manifesting' Love Amid Ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal's Dating Rumours With RJ Mahavash

Dhanashree Verma appeared on the latest vlog of filmmaker Farah Khan. The actress-choreographer spoke candidly about her newly single life, post-divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal in March, earlier this year. The actress hinted at being ready for a new relationship, which took Farah Khan by surprise. Her candid confessions come as dating rumours between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash gain pace.

Dhanashree Verma ready to move on from divorce?

Welcoming Farah Khan and her team into her home, Dhanashree Verma shows them the paintings made by her grandmother. The filmmaker shared particular appreciation for a painting that featured lovebirds. Reacting to this, Dhanashree shared, “love birds. I am manifesting (love).”

Verma's confession, followed by a cheeky expression, took Farah Khan by surprise. In disbelief, the director asked, ‘Firse (again)? Very brave of you.' Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce came through in March this year. The former couple got married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022. However, their separation and the events following their divorce made headlines.



Dhanashree Verma reacts to Yuzvendra's 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt stunt post divorce hearing

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma dubbed her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal ‘immature’ for donning a 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt following the final court proceedings. Recalling the events of the day, the 28-year-old shared, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. I started howling in front of everybody."

She added, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Calling the act immature, she stressed, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai?” Yuzvendra Chahal is now rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash, a content creator and actress.