Published 20:23 IST, August 29th 2024
Exclusive/ Prithviraj Worked With Rape Accused: Bro Daddy Junior Artist Says Director Overlooked Her Complaints
A junior artist has accused assistant director Mansoor Rasheed of rape and extortion on the set of Bro Daddy directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A junior artist has alleged facing sexual abuse on the set of Prithviraj's directorial Bro Daddy. | Image: Insatagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:37 IST, August 29th 2024