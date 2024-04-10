×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Fahadh Faasil Dismisses Comparisons Between Ranga From Avesham, Rolex From Vikram

Fahadh Faasil recently saw through the release of his own production, Premalu, which has smashed many a box office records. He will next be seen in Aavesham.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Fahadh Faasil having seen through the release of Premalu may have kickstarted his 2024, but the actor is still awaiting the release of his upcoming film Aavesham, to commence his year on-screen. The actor recently opened up about his character of Ranga in the Jithu Madhavan directorial, also commenting on the comparisons being made with one of his previous roles.

Fahadh Faasil says Ranga and Rolex have not much in common


Fahadh Faasil recently marked his presence at a press event for Aavesham. For the unversed, the internet has been abuzz with comparisons between the actor's work in Aavesham, in the role of Ranga and his performance in the Kamal Haasan led 2022 film Vikram, as Rolex. 

He said, "Ranga in Aavesham is unlike any character we've seen before. There is no resemblance between Rolex and Ranga. Ranga brings a different kind of energy and fun to the screen". Aavesham follows the story of three boys who move to Bangalore for their education and get involved in a brawl - this leads them to ask a local gangster for his help. Besides Fahadh Faasil, Aavesham will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mansoor Ali Khan. Aavesham is slated for a theatrical release on April 11.

Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Pushpa 2


Following the April 11 release of Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil will be gearing up for the long-slated release of arguably one of the most awaited films of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor will be reprising his role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the first installment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The Sukumar directorial is slated for an August 15 theatrical release.

Following this, he has Sudheesh Sankar's Maareesan, in Tamil. More importantly, Fahadh Faasil will also be featuring in Rajinikanth's TJ Gnanavel directorial, Vettaiyan. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Whatsapp logo