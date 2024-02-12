English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Film Release Date Remains August 15, Confirm Makers

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the news off late owing to rumours surrounding a reported delay in release. The makers have now officially rubbished the rumours.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, already among the most anticipated projects for the year, will also mark the end of Allu Arjun's hiatus from the screen, his last release having been Pushpa: The Rise, which released back in 2021. Pushpa 2 off late, has been in the news with regards to constant rumours about its long-slated release date being postponed, coupled with reports of other big banner releases eyeing the coveted Independence Day date. The makers however, have shut down all rumours with an official update.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 holds onto its Independence Day release


Swirling conjecture about Pushpa 2's release being possibly delayed, to as far as Christmas, has now been put to rest. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the project, took to their official X handle to post a picture of director Sukumar on the sets of the film. Interestingly, the picture had been clicked by Pushpa 2's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli. Rashmika had shared the picture to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Candidly posing @aryasukku #PushpaTheRule". 

Advertisement

Using the same photo, the production house affirmed the "grand worldwide release" of the film, on its originally slated date of August 15. The complete caption read, "Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director @iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!! Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 #2024RulePushpaKa Icon Star @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries"

Advertisement

Will Pushpa 2 have a solo release on August 15?


The coveted Independence Day date, which has been blocked by the makers of Pushpa 2 for a while, is being eyed by several big banner projects. Foremost among these, as per multiple media reports, are Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reports doing the rounds of the internet however, clarified that these two films were considering August 15 for a release on the contingency of Pushpa 2 being delayed, which has now been confirmed to be a false alarm.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

7 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

9 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

12 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

23 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

29 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

35 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    10 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement