Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, already among the most anticipated projects for the year, will also mark the end of Allu Arjun's hiatus from the screen, his last release having been Pushpa: The Rise, which released back in 2021. Pushpa 2 off late, has been in the news with regards to constant rumours about its long-slated release date being postponed, coupled with reports of other big banner releases eyeing the coveted Independence Day date. The makers however, have shut down all rumours with an official update.

Pushpa 2 holds onto its Independence Day release



Swirling conjecture about Pushpa 2's release being possibly delayed, to as far as Christmas, has now been put to rest. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the project, took to their official X handle to post a picture of director Sukumar on the sets of the film. Interestingly, the picture had been clicked by Pushpa 2's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli. Rashmika had shared the picture to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Candidly posing @aryasukku #PushpaTheRule".

Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director 📸@iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule ❤️



Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!! 🔥



Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤‍🔥#2024RulePushpaKa 💥💥

Icon Star @alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/8bry4zaFNj — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 12, 2024

Using the same photo, the production house affirmed the "grand worldwide release" of the film, on its originally slated date of August 15. The complete caption read, "Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director @iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!! Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 #2024RulePushpaKa Icon Star @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries"

Will Pushpa 2 have a solo release on August 15?



The coveted Independence Day date, which has been blocked by the makers of Pushpa 2 for a while, is being eyed by several big banner projects. Foremost among these, as per multiple media reports, are Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel.

The reports doing the rounds of the internet however, clarified that these two films were considering August 15 for a release on the contingency of Pushpa 2 being delayed, which has now been confirmed to be a false alarm.