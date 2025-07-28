Fake News Alert: Prithviraj Sukumaran Brushes Off Rumours About Mohanlal's Lucifer 3 Budget, Calls It ‘Part Of Hate Campaign ’

Updated 28 July 2025 at 18:24 IST
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer 3 (L3: The Beginning) has become the talk of the town after L2: Empuraan collected ₹265.5 crore worldwide. The upcoming chapter might be the last leg of this political thriller saga, due to which a lot of buzz and speculation has been emerging. In the most recent, rumours surfaced that the Sarzameen actor called the Lucifer franchise India’s ‘most expensive’ film. However, his team, Poffactio, shared clarification on social media, calling it “false news.”
Prithviraj’s team shared screenshots of several reports that claimed, “Lucifer 3 will be the biggest and most expensive film in Indian cinema and will feature underwater action, says star Prithviraj Sukumaran.”
Along with that, they posted a statement on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, clearly denying these rumours and expressing disappointment over the spread of false news. The note reads, “We express our disappointment in major channels for spreading false news claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran made some statements about the L3 movie. These reports are entirely untrue. We urge all media outlets to refer to the official interview videos from the Sarzameen promotions for accurate information. It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj’s well-wishers. We expect a professional approach in handling this matter. Thank you.”
Lucifer stands as one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful film franchises. Mohanlal leads the series as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Abram. The first film came out in 2019, followed by L2: Empuraan in 2025. The upcoming instalment, L3: The Beginning, is expected to conclude the political-action saga. In the next film, Mohanlal’s son, Pranav, will portray a younger version of Khureshi. L2 currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Malayalam film.
