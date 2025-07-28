Not Just Tulsi And Mihir, But We Wish Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Would Bring Back These Much-Loved On-Screen Couples Too

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" defined Indian television, not just through its central plot, but through its unforgettable on-screen couples. These diverse love stories, filled with trials and triumphs, captivated audiences and became etched in memory. From enduring love to tragic romances, we sincerely hope that at least some of them reprises their arcs in the reboot of the Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi BahuThi.

Nandini and Karan

Image Credit: Filmibeat

It is of no surprise that Karan and Nandini are going to reprise their roles in the new season of Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. One of the most shipped couples of the show, Karan and Nandini played by real-life couple Gauri and Hiten Tejwani gave the show some of its most heart breaking romantic moments. While their characters on the show went through a series of challenges, they were always the ones bringing intense romance to the screens.

Ganga And Sahil

Image Credit: IMDB

They did not have the most romantic start to their story, but eventually blossomed into a pair that was loved by the audience. In true Ekta Kapoor fashion, their marriage too went through a lot of hardships before eventually finding their happy ending. Sandeep Baswana and Shilpa Saklani were unanimously praised for their performances as the characters and went on to have thriving TV careers.

Lakshya and KT

Image Credit: Disney Hotstar

Play the song “Jeene Ke Ishaare’ in front of anyone who was old enough to remember the heydays of the show, and they will be instantly reminded of Krishna Tulsi (KT) and Lakshya – the epitome of young romance on the show. Played by Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat, it was this role that kickstarted their careers eventually leading to mainstream Bollywood success.

Teesha And Gautam

Image Credit: Reddit