Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Game Changer Actor SJ Suryah All Set To Make Malayalam Debut In Fahadh Faasil's next?

SJ Suryah has a series of big banner projects currently in the lineup. Amid filming for these, the actor has reportedly come on board for his Malayalam debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fahadh Faasil, SJ Suryah
Fahadh Faasil, SJ Suryah | Image:X
  • 2 min read
SJ Suryah has a rather enviable lineup of films, currently up for release. The actor is simultaneously wrapping up work on as many as six projects. Amid the same, the actor is reportedly making his foray into another film industry - Mollywood. News of the actor making his Malayalam debut has been doing the rounds of the internet.

SJ Suryah to make his Mollywood debut?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, SJ Suryah will soon be making his Mollywood debut. The project will reportedly feature Fahadh Faasil and SJ Suryah share screen space with each other. The project is reportedly set to be helmed by Vipin Das. Additional details on the project, are yet to come through.

Vipin Das is currently in the midst of filming his next with The Goat Life star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Das will be commencing work on SJ Suryah's Mollywood debut only after wrapping up this project. Fahadh Faasil on the other hand, has had a successful start to 2024, having seen through the release of his production venture Premalu. The coming of age romantic comedy has won hearts, having seen through two re-releases post its original release. Built on a budget of less than ₹4 crores, the film's worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk project, have come in at ₹129 crores. SJ Suryah himself, is wrapping up six back to back projects, pushing his Mollywood debut, to later in the year.

SJ Suryah has a series of big banner projects in his lineup


Closest to the line of completion in SJ Suryah's lineup of projects, is the Nani led Vivek Athreya directorial, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, slated for an August 29 release. The Kamal Haasan led S Shankar film, Indian 2, has reportedly been locked in for a June 13 release. S Shankar's Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, too will feature SJ Suryah in a pivotal role and is expected to hit theatres by September.

The Dhanush starrer Raayan (which has also been directed by the actor) is also eyeing a release within the year. Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Corporation and SU Arunkumar's Chiyaan62 are also projects, SJ Suryah is currently involved with. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

