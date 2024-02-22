Dhanush Unveils S J Suryah’s First Look From Raayan, Says ‘Had Great Fun Directing’

Advertisement

For his 50th film as an actor, Dhanush has once again worn the director's hat for Raayan. The first look from his second directorial feature film, which was previously known as D50, was revealed a few days ago. Now, he has introduced the main antagonist of the movie, who turned out to be none other than S J Suryah.

Dhanush introduces Raayan's villain

Dhanush gave an engrossing sneak peek at SJ Suryah in Raayan through his X handle. He was shown holding a tea glass while sitting majestically on a chair in the black-and-white poster. Numerous containers can be seen in the background, suggesting that SJS will play a harbor-based gangster in the film.

In the caption, Dhanush wrote, “#Raayan Had great fun directing you @iam_SJSuryah sir.” Re-sharing his post, Suryah added, “Sirrrrrr it’s a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr thx for the opportunity and this tweet of Urs too & friends, as I mentioned earlier RAAYAN is Raw & Rustic yet emotional in international standard summer treat thx a lot @sunpicturesand team. (heart eyes emoji).”

Advertisement

Sirrrrrr it’s a bliss acting in Ur direction @dhanushkraja sirrrrrr 😍💐💐💐🙏thx for the opportunity and this tweet of Urs too & friends, as I mentioned earlier RAAYAN is Raw & Rustic yet emotional in international standard 👍👍👍👍summer treat 😍😍😍thx a lot @sunpictures and… https://t.co/j35hEaTmMi — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 21, 2024

Dhanush's first look from Raayan out

Dhanush shared the first look of himself from his much anticipated 50th film, tentatively titled D50 on February 19. Sharing his first look, Dhanush also revealed the title of his film and wrote, “RAAYAN #D50.” The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. D50 marks the second directorial venture of the Atarangi Re star after the 2017 film Pa Paandi.

Advertisement

Raayan also stars actors Sundeep Kishan, Nithya Menen, and Kalidas Jayaram in important roles. The film was officially announced in January last year.