Haal: Shane Nigam Starrer Gets Censored Over Beef Biryani Scene And Dialogues, CBFC Suggests 15 Cuts

Shane Nigam's upcoming romantic drama Haal has landed in trouble after the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested 15 changes in the film, including a scene where the characters eat beef biryani in the movie.

The release of the film Haal is in crisis due to the delay in the certification of the film by the CBFC.

According to the film's Public Relations Officer (PRO), the CBFC has requested the makers to remove 15 scenes, including references to "Dhwaja Pranaman", "Sangham kawal und", and a scene depicting the consumption of beef biryani.

However, the makers have denied the consumption of beef biryani in the film and called it a mere assumption by the CBFC regarding the scene, as per the film's PRO.

The film is expected to receive an A certificate from the Censor Board if they adhere to the suggested changes.

The makers have approached the Kerala High Court against the Censor Board's decision.

According to the film's PRO, the first preview of the film to the CBFC was held on September 10.

Shane Nigam's 'Haal' is directed by Veera, while it is written by Nishad K. Koya. Apart from Shane Nigam, the film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony in the lead roles.

Earlier, the makers postponed the release date of the film to avoid the clash with the actor's other film titled 'Balti'.

JVJ Productions, the official production banner of the film 'Haal', shared the news of the postponement on their Instagram handle earlier this month.

The movie was set to release today.

"Both big-budget films starring Shane Nigam were approaching release around the same time, leading to the need for joint discussions. Although Haal was initially planned for a September release, delays in the censoring process and the inability to carry out adequate promotional campaigns on the scheduled date, combined with the proximity of Balti's release, necessitated a new date. With both producers showing flexibility in the larger interest of their films, a fair and timely decision was reached," wrote JVJ Productions.