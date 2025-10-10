Rashami Desai's Ex-husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Kavita Banerjee, Introduces His Fiancée With Adorable Post

TV actor and Rashami Desai's ex-husband, Nandish Sandhu, has moved on and is all set to take a plunge again. Uttaran actor took to his social media handle to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Kavita Banerjee. He also shared the adorable photos, introducing her to his fans. He also re-shared Kavita's post flaunting an engagement ring. The couple got engaged on September 5, 2025, and announced the news a month later.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee seal the deal with a ring

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nandish shared a series of photos introducing his fiancée, Kavita, to his fans. He captioned the post as "Hi Partner. (ring and heart emoticons) Ready?" In the images, the couple can be seen very much in love and comfortable in each other's company.

Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Arti Singh wrote, "So happy for u (you). God bless u (you) both." His Uttaran co-star Tina Datta wrote, "Omgggg heartiest congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Aishwarya Khare wrote, "Congratulations (heart emoticons). Krishna Kaul wrote, "Waaaaooooo!! I'm packing lots and lots of love for you will deliver at your doorstep."

Nandish also shared a photo of their hand in which Kavita is flaunting her engagement ring, and the image on the text reads, "05/09/2025".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Kavita Banerjee?

She is also a TV actress who has appeared in shows such as Rishton Ka Manjha, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani. Apart from TV, she has also worked in movies such as Ek Villain Returns and Hiccups and Hookups. She hails from Kolkata but came to Mumbai to fulfil her dream.