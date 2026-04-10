Hey Dulquer Salmaan, Father Mammootty Has A Condition To Shoot For Lokah Sequel After You 'Cheated' Him To Play Moothon

Lokah Chapter 1, featuring Kalyandi Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, received widespread acclaim from the critics and audiences. Notably, Mammootty is also a part of the project, lending his voice to the character Moothon. Interestingly, the veteran actor was tricked into this role without his knowledge, thanks to a clever plan devised by his son, Dulquer Salmaan, to cast him. However, Mammootty is one step ahead of Dulquer and has proposed a condition to be part of the sequel.

Mammootty was 'cheated' to play the role of Moothon in Lokah: Chapter 1

In Lokah: Chapter 1, Mammootty made a cameo appearance with his voice and hand. However, the actor claims it was not his hand, and by naming him, it has now become his responsibility to act in the sequel. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mammootty shared, “They didn’t tell me that I’m there. Initially, he (Dulquer) did not come. His manager, his friend, he asked me to give a voice. Venda, no, that is the only thing I did. The hand used in the film is not mine. When the film came only, they said it’s you and your hand. Now it has become my responsibility of me to act. Actually, they cheated me and mediated. That’s the story behind it.”

When it was mentioned that Dulquer had once said that Mammootty would need convincing to be part of a sequel, the veteran actor replied that he would only shoot if his son is able to afford his fees. “I told them not only I’m if at all convinced, I have to convince you about my fees. That they have to get convinced," he said.

For the unversed, Lokah: Chapter 1 is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan.

Advertisement

Will Mammootty star in the sequel to Lokah: Chapter 1?

It seems the veteran star has changed his mind and is likely to shoot for the sequel. During the same interview, he asked the interviewer if she ever thought of him playing a vampire. This subtly hints that the actor is all set to play the vampire.

In Lokah Chapter 1, Kalyani played the titular role of Chandra, aka Kalliyankattu Neeli, a yakshi (vampire-like creature), whereas Naslen is a human who falls in love with Chandra. Sandy plays the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, who later turns into a yaksha (male version of a vampire-like creature). Mammootty's character Moothon is also one of them.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see him in a never-before-seen role.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office report