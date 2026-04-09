Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 22: Biz Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Continues To Decline

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 22: After enjoying an unstoppable and record breaking run post its release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has slowed down significantly at the box office in its 4th week now. With new releases lined up in the coming weeks, the Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller will look to make the most of its run hereon.

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While the movie managed to hit double digits as late as April 7, over the past couple of days, the numbers have slipped further to single digits. Amid rumours that Dhurandhar 2 may witness a delayed OTT release, the movie's box office collection continue to decline.

Dhurandhar 2 nears ₹1050 crore mark in India

Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is nearing the ₹1700 crore mark. In India, in 22 days so far, its nett collection stands at ₹1048.42 crore. On Thursday, the movie minted ₹7.15 crore. The numbers went down from ₹8 crore biz it hit on Wednesday (April 8). The coming weekend could help push the numbers a little but new releases like Adivi Sesh's Dacoit may overpower Dhurandhar 2, especially in South India, if the reviews are good. Overseas, the Dhurandhar sequel is well past the ₹400 crore mark, but it still needs to beat Pathaan to become the biggest Indian grosser internationally.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release delayed due to IPL?

While Dhurandhar 2 was expected to stream from mid May, reports suggest that there might be a delay in its OTT premiere. While there is no official announcement yet, trade talk hints that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to premiere on JioHotstar either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026. This is being done so that the viewership of the blockbuster Hindi film is not affected due to the cricket craze. This edition of IPL concludes on May 31 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will debut digitally only after that.