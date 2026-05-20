Hours Before Drishyam 3 Release, Jeethu Joseph Admits To Major 'Mistake' He Made In Mohanlal Starrer

Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated Indian movie sequels. The Mohanlal starrer crime drama is all set for its grand release on May 21. The pre-sales have crossed ₹30 crore mark worldwide, and the threequel is set to take one of the biggest starts at the box office for a Mollywood film as fan frenzy hits its peak. The success of the Drishyam franchise also sparked remakes in various Indian languages, including Hindi and Telugu.

Drishyam 3 is believed to be the ending of the movie series. Before the franchise concludes, writer-director Jeethu Joseph admitted to a "mistake" he made in the first film and how he is dealing with its repercussions. The movie revolves around a conflict between two families. The son of one of the families goes missing and Georgekutty (Mohanlal) manipulates the entire situation to save his loved ones. This also pegs him in a battle with IG Geetha Prabhakar (Asha Sharath) and a cat-and-mouse chase unfolds.

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As per Joseph, the core idea of the story was "whose side would you take" after knowing that both families are right and wrong in situations. As per the director, watchers came to sympathise with Georgekutty and his family, and not the grieving mother Geetha. This, Joseph said, happened because he failed to strike a balance in the narrative.

Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: X

"After watching the movie, I realised I had made a mistake because that balancing didn’t happen. Everyone stood firmly with Georgekutty and his family. If you think about it, can we really blame Geetha Prabhakar? Her son has gone missing, and she is desperately trying to uncover the truth. From her perspective, Georgekutty is manipulating everything. How could she tolerate that? Her son never confessed his wrongdoing to her, so she still isn’t ready to believe what actually happened. As a mother, she does not know the truth. That was the original spark behind Drishyam,” Joseph said. What was supposed to be a morally complex situation to pick from for the audience, ended up becoming an obvious, but unintended, choice.