Chand Mera Dil Box Office Prediction: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer To Open Better Than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do As Advance Bookings Witness Good Trend
If Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil scores a good opening and the word of mouth is strong, then it is likely to affect the collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do over the weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshaya in lead roles. The pair is new, and the movie's songs and trailer have been well received. Lakshya's last release Kill did decent collections at the box office, and he will now look to score a clean hit with Chand Mera Dil. The team opted for a "no promotions" strategy ahead of release so that plot details are kept under wraps. Even without promotions, the movie has managed to post good numbers through advance bookings. With a day to go for its release, pre-sales are expected to witness a further boost. If the word of mouth is good, then Chand Mera Dil could capitalise and post decent numbers at the box office over the first weekend.
Chand Mera Dil sells 7000 tickets in advance bookings
So far, Chand Mera Dil has sold over 7000 tickets across national chains in India. The film's strategic and affordable ticket pricing - ₹149 for shows before 5 pm and ₹199 for shows after 5 pm on the first day - is also driving the advance sales. This has helped it in generating positive momentum. At this pace, Chand Mera Dil will surpass the advance ticket sales of the latest multi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which sold nearly 13000 tickets before release and will then be poised for a better opening than the sequel to the 2019 rom-com.
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About Chand Mera Dil's opening day figures, Sumit Kadel wrote on X, "Chand Mera Dil is expected to take a fair start at the box office (₹4-5 crore), aided by its hit music and well-received trailer. If the film garners positive audience reception, the opening weekend could close in the ₹16-18 crore nett range." These figures are close to what Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also managed over the first weekend after releasing on May 15. However, it will be interesting to see if CMD will be able to do better biz than PPAWD initially. If CMD gains traction on release day, it will also pose a problem for PPAWD, which will begin its second weekend on May 21.
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