Hridayapoorvam X Review: Is Mohanlal-Malavika Mohanan’s Family Entertainer The Perfect Onam Release? Netizens Share Positive Response

Hridayapoorvam X Review: Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan’s rom-com hit the theatres on August 28, coinciding with Onam. This movie is a family entertainer and marks the reunion of veteran director Sathyan Anthikad and superstar Mohanlal nearly a decade after their last collaboration. As expected, fans and critics have flocked to the silver screens soon after early shows aired.

Is Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam worth watching?

As shows roll out, audience reactions are gradually appearing on X (formerly Twitter). Looking at the reviews, it seems the movie opened on a good note.

One user wrote, “#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 ⭐ well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that’s how you should make a drama. the acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography -- is just so on point. Strongly Recommend ❤️🙏”

Another wrote, “#Hridayapoorvam First Half ❤️ 👌 If Second Half Goes Well then We have Onam Winner | Mohanlal + Sangeeth Combo 😂| #Mohanlal #Lokah”

Another wrote, “#Hridayapoorvam first half Good, fun entertainment film, L - Sangeeth combo ✌️ Interval full on high response from the entire crowd 😹🔥... Highly recommend for family”

More about Hridayapoorvam

The film stars Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan along with Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan.