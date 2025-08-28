Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Reunites With Ex-wife Charu Asopa and Daughter Ziana On Ganesh Chaturthi, Netizens Suspect 'Rekindled Romance'

Former actress Charu Asopa shifted to her hometown, Bikaner, in April 2025, where she started a business and began vlogging after facing financial struggles following her divorce from Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. She often stays in the news for her disagreements and public exchanges with her ex-husband. Yet, in the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana fame was seen warmly welcoming Rajeev Sen and her mother-in-law to her Bikaner home for the Ganpati celebrations. The gathering turned into a heartwarming family reunion. Videos are now going viral.

Charu Asopa reunites with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen for Ganesh Chaturthi

In her YouTube vlogs, Charu shared moments of Rajeev and his mother arriving in Bikaner to celebrate Ganpati with her and their daughter.

The first video showed Rajeev and his mother going to Ziana’s school to pick her up. The little girl rushed into her father's and grandmother’s arms and hugged them tightly. Later, Charu welcomed them to her home in traditional Rajasthani style, with band, bajaa, tikaa, and a lively festive spirit. The entire bungalow looked stunning, decorated beautifully for Lord Ganesha’s arrival.

During the celebrations, Rajeev showered flower petals on Charu, while little Ziana danced to the sound of the dhol, making the occasion even more joyful.

The comment section soon filled with warm reactions, with many wondering if the two were working things out and planning to come back together.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s divorce

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019, but their relationship faced challenges and eventually ended in divorce. During the separation, they had several public arguments. They share a daughter, Ziana, and continue to co-parent her.