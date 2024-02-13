Advertisement

Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of his experimental horror film, Bramayugam. Set in the 18th century, the entire film has been shot in black and white, creating an overall eerie atmosphere. The film now finds itself in the midst of a potential legal controversy, just ahead of its release.

2 DAYS TO GO FOR #Bramayugam !

Bookings Open. In Cinemas Worldwide From FEB 15#BramayugamFromFeb15 pic.twitter.com/ojNziJ1fcE — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 13, 2024

Petition filed against Bramayugam



As per an Om Manorama report, the Punjamon Illam, a 200-year old Namboodiri homestead based in Kottayam, has moved the Kerala High Court, against the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam. The petition is seeking the withdrawal of the censor certificate granted to the film. The bone of contention in this regard, is the concerns over how the family name and title is being negatively portrayed in the film.

Th petition elaborates how, the character of Kunjamon Potti or Punjamon Potti, essayed by Mammootty, practices dark magic. This, the family claims, has the potential to harm the family's reputation. The family has claimed that the character has been inspired from their family name and title which is what has prompted them to seek the removal of every such reference from the film. The petition has been further backed up with reference to the book Aithihyamala, penned by Kottharathil Sankunni, which reportedly carries the family's story. The family has further expressed concern over how the film could negatively impact their goodwill in society.

What are the Punjamon Illam's additional concerns?



The Pujamon Illam has further elaborated how there has been no effort on the part of the makers of the film, to reach out to them in lieu of explaining the premise of the film or the portrayals in it. Furthermore, the family is worried about the kind of reach this film may have, owing to the fact that it is being headlined by a major name like Mammootty.

Notices in this regard, have been issued by the High Court to both the parties involved. As of now, Bramayugam is slated for a release on February 15.

