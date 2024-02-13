English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Bramayugam: Mammootty Starrer Experimental Horror Film To Not Release In Telugu - Here's Why

Mammootty's upcoming film Bramayugam has promised to expand the horizons of horror in regional cinema. There however, is an important update about its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Mammootty is currently gearing up for the release of the next film on his roster, Bramayugam. The experimental horror film, shot in black and white, is slated for a release, come mid-February. While the film was initially slated to have a multilingual release - something that still holds, the Mammootty film will not be releasing in Telugu.

Mammootty's Bramayugam to not release in Telugu


The Mammootty led Bramayugam has grabbed the audience's attention, not just with its unique period-based premise, but also its eerie yet intriguing black and white cinematography. While the film has been mounted as a multilingual release, the makers of the Mammootty starrer have chosen to forego its release in Telugu. Despite having released a Telugu trailer for the film, Bramayugam will not be releasing in theatres, in Telugu. The decision, as per a 123Telugu report, has come as the result of the production tightening their expenses when it comes promotions. The makers of the film may just plan a Telugu release based on the film's performance, a while after the initial Malayalam release.

Bramayugam marks yet another unique title which adds itself to Mammootty's expansive filmography. The veteran actor was last seen in political thriller Yatra 2 which released on February 8. Mammootty's last release of 2023 was Kaathal - The Core, opposite Jyothika, which dealt with the theme of homosexuality and society's biases in that regard.

Mammootty has urged audiences to keep an open mind when it comes to Bramayugam


The trailer launch event for Bramayugam was held in Abu Dhabi. Taking to the stage, Mammootty had a very specific request for all those who would be watching the film. He urged them to walk into the theatres sans any preconceived notions and to take the film as it comes.

He said, "While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story...Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true." The Malayalam film is slated for a theatrical release on February 15.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

