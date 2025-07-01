Is Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Making Her Acting Debut In Thudakkam? Actor's Heartfelt Post Hints So

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya, who is said to be a writer, is all set to step into to cinematic world. On Tuesday, the veteran actor took to his social media handle to announce the same with a post and penned a heartfelt note welcoming her to Mollywood. The poster doesn't reveal her character, but only announces her as the actress in the film. The poster reads Vismaya Mohanlal's Thudakkam. The film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Announcing his daughter Vismaya's first movie as a lead actress, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram, "Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house, also shared the same poster and captioned it as, "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light."

Netizens welcome Vismaya in 'Mohanlalwood'

Soon after Mohanlal dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section, sending best wishes to Vismaya. A user wrote, "All the best Maya." Another wrote, "And the father will be continued ... Daughter will start ....!!!" A third user wrote, "Arrival of King's daughter. @mayamohanlal Welcome To MohanLaLWooD." A fan wrote, "Let this be a beginning."