Marco Series Is Still Not Over: Makers Hint At Replacing Unni Mukundan From Sequel

Unni Mukundan's starrer Marco earned rave reviews from the audience, but many criticised the movie for being gory and violent in nature. While the film was successful at the box office, the negative reviews demotivated Unni Mukundan, and last month, he announced his disassociation from the sequel. The actor took to his social media handle to announce that he has dropped the plans for a sequel. However, it seems the makers are not ready to drop the plan yet.

Marco 2 in works?

Cubes Entertainments, the makers of Marco, recently replied to a fan's query about the future of the Marco series and the rights of the movie. To this, the makers took to the comment section and assured that they hold the copyrights and have no plans to transfer it to any other production house. The makers further assured the fans that the discussions regarding the Marco series are still on.

"Thank you for the overwhelming love and support for Marco. Discussions regarding the Marco series are still not over yet. Cubes Entertainments exclusively owns all rights to the Marco, and we firmly believe the journey of Marco holds immense potential. Please note : We are not open to transferring or sharing the rights of this franchise," reads the comment.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instargram)

Unni Mukundan steps down from Marco 2

Taking to his Instagram handle in mid-June, Unni Mukundan shared a reel offering a glimpse of his body transformation and captioned it as "Ok, one more time ! #Reminder". Soon after, a fan inquired about the release date of Marco 2 in the comment section. The actor noticed and apologised by saying he had dropped the plan to continue the Marco series, and the reason was "too much negativity" around the movie.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instargram)

"Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers," his comment read.