Is Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Final Film In Franchise? Director Jeethu Joseph Reacts

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are busy with the post-production of Drishyam 3, and it seems it is going to be the final film in the franchise. The celebrated crime thriller franchise was rumoured to churn out a fourth instalment, but the director has put the rumours to rest by denying.

'I Am Trying To End'

In an interview with Silly Monk Malayalam, Jeethu Joseph shared that he is not planning a fourth instalment of Drishyam and is trying to conclude the story as people are asking him to stop. "I have not even thought of it in my dreams. I am trying to end this because even people are asking me to stop it. That’s why I am thinking this way," said Jeethu.

Mohanlal had completed his portion in December and even celebrated the milestone by cutting a cake. A clip of the actor went viral in which he, along with the crew, is cutting a cake.

The upcoming movie will focus on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. “The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

All About Drishyam Franchise

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance. The first instalment impressed the audience so much so that it was remade in several regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The first film, released in 2013, and its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

