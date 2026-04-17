Is Mohanlal's Empuraan 3 Shelved? Prithviraj Sukumaran Breaks Silence, Says 'Criticism Doesn't Change His Commitment'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan was heavily criticised by the audience upon its release. Owing to this, rumours were rife that Prithviraj, who helmed the project, had shelved the third part of the film. However, the actor has rubbished the rumours and assured his fans that the trilogy is very much on track.

Update on Empuraan 3

Speaking to On Manorama, Prithviraj shared that he has never backed out of any project just because of controversies. "While some people may not have appreciated the film, it does not change my commitment to the work. Even when I travel, I meet people who are eager to know about the third instalment. The challenge, of course, is when I can pull it off. Of course, Lalettan's valuable time is also a part of the challenge, but ultimately, I have several directorial commitments to one or two producers that I must honour before working on this project," he added.

Empuraan 3 will serve as the final instalment of the Lucifer trilogy. The film is under development, and the makers are planning to provide closure to the story of Stephen Nedumpally (Khureshi Ab’raam). It is expected to delve deeper into the origin of the character Lucifer. The makers are yet to lock the release date.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. It is slated to be a time-travel movie showing events from 7,200 BCE to 2027. The makers have set up a detailed and beautiful setup for the shoot in Hyderabad. In an interview, the filmmaker shared that the Varanasi set will be destroyed after the shoot, unlike the Baahubali set, which still exists at Ramoji Film City. It will hit the theatres on April 7, 2027.

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Apart from this, he recently appeared in Tovino Thomas starrer Pallichattambi, in a cameo role.