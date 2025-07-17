Janaki V v/s State Of Kerala X Review: 'Sensitive Subject Ruined By Mediocre Filmmaking', Say Netizens About Suresh Gopi Starrer Courtroom Drama

Updated 17 July 2025 at 15:36 IST
Janaki V vs State Of Kerala X Review: Suresh Gopi’s Malayalam film finally released in cinemas today, 17 July, after facing several delays due to a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The legal drama also features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The story revolves around a victim of inhuman acts and her fight for justice, and faced a lot of controversy surrounding its title. As the movie hit the silver screens, curious audiences and critics watched the first-day-first-show and shared their reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
As JSK releases today, public reactions are expected to appear online in the next few hours and over the weekend. Due to the controversy surrounding its title and the presence of a popular lead cast, especially Suresh Gopi, the film has already attracted attention.
One user shared their reaction on X after watching the courtroom drama, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala #JSK – Below average one.”
Another commented, “The film completely lacks impact. No depth, no freshness. Suresh Gopi seems force-fitted, the dialogues sound cringe, and the whole thing just drags. Not satisfied.”
Some viewers appreciated the film, writing, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala addresses the serious issue of women’s safety. The #SureshGopi film speaks against the Kerala State Government and police, blaming them for the problems faced by women in the state.”
Another user posted, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala – An okayish first half. It starts with a typical, cliché setup but becomes more engaging near the interval. #SureshGopi and Anupama performed well in their roles. The final verdict depends on how the second half turns out.”
Earlier, the CBFC had suggested 96 cuts to the film, but later asked for only two specific changes, which the makers accepted. The censor board objected to the use of the name Janaki, as it is also associated with the Hindu goddess Sita, being used for a rape survivor in the film. Eventually, the CBFC agreed to certify the film on the condition that the character’s full name, 'Janaki V' or 'V Janaki', is added to the title and that the name 'Janaki' is muted during a courtroom scene. The filmmakers have made these changes. The movie was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and other languages.
Published 17 July 2025 at 15:36 IST