Janaki V v/s State Of Kerala X Review: 'Sensitive Subject Ruined By Mediocre Filmmaking', Say Netizens About Suresh Gopi Starrer Courtroom Drama

Janaki V vs State Of Kerala X Review: Suresh Gopi’s Malayalam film finally released in cinemas today, 17 July, after facing several delays due to a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The legal drama also features Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. The story revolves around a victim of inhuman acts and her fight for justice, and faced a lot of controversy surrounding its title. As the movie hit the silver screens, curious audiences and critics watched the first-day-first-show and shared their reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala worth watching?

As JSK releases today, public reactions are expected to appear online in the next few hours and over the weekend. Due to the controversy surrounding its title and the presence of a popular lead cast, especially Suresh Gopi, the film has already attracted attention.

One user shared their reaction on X after watching the courtroom drama, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala #JSK – Below average one.”

Another commented, “The film completely lacks impact. No depth, no freshness. Suresh Gopi seems force-fitted, the dialogues sound cringe, and the whole thing just drags. Not satisfied.”

Some viewers appreciated the film, writing, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala addresses the serious issue of women’s safety. The #SureshGopi film speaks against the Kerala State Government and police, blaming them for the problems faced by women in the state.”

Another user posted, “#JanakiVvsStateofKerala – An okayish first half. It starts with a typical, cliché setup but becomes more engaging near the interval. #SureshGopi and Anupama performed well in their roles. The final verdict depends on how the second half turns out.”

Why did Janaki V v/s State of Kerala get delayed?