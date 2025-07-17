Housefull 5 Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Reigns Over Akshay Kumar's Film Despite Lower Collection

The final verdict on two of the biggest Bollywood films this year - Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par - is here. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 released on June 6 and has completed its theatrical run. It will now soon premiere on OTT. Meanwhile, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par adopted a unique release strategy as the Bollywood actor promised a "theatrical only" debut for his movie, clearly a war against streaming platforms. But how have the two films fared at the domestic and international box office? Find out.

Bollywood movies Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par released in June this year | Image: IMDb

Housefull 5: Returns don't justify budget

Housefull 5 is reportedly made on a budget of ₹250 crore. The film is said to be the most expensive comedy in Bollywood. It did well in the opening weekend and continued the momentum into its first week. However, beyond the second weekend, poor reviews affected its biz and Housefull 5 couldn't fight back. According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has scored an estimated ₹183.50 crore nett collection (₹218.50 crores gross) in India, making it the second biggest Bollywood grosser of the year after Chhaava. The international biz of the film stood at nearly ₹70 crore, taking the worldwide collection closer to ₹300 crore mark.

However, given the high budget of the Akshay Kumar fronted multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 5 has managed to secure an average verdict at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par fares decent at the box office

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par release on June 20. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹80 crore. However, no OTT release means no digital rights, which will hurt returns. According to Box Office India, Aamir's film is past the ₹250 crore mark at the worldwide box office and currently stands at ₹254 crore in its fourth weekend.