Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 4: After Strong Weekend, Mammootty And Vinayakan's Action Thriller Witnesses Major Dip On Monday

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection: Mammootty and Vinayakan's action thriller has been performing well at the box office in India. It opened at ₹5 crore and, owing to positive word of mouth, saw a 10 per cent increase in daily collections on Saturday. It concluded its opening weekend at ₹16.5 crore. Worldwide, the first weekend collection exceeded ₹50 crore. However, couldn't manage to pull the audience on Monday. It witnessed a major downfall on the first weekday.

Kalamkaval box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a 51.67 per cent downfall, earning only ₹2.9 crore at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹19.4 crore. It couldn't even manage to reach the ₹20 crore mark.

Kalamkaval, the action thriller, had an overall 28.66 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Kochi (50.50 per cent).

What is the story of Kalamkaval?

Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist named Stanley Das. It's also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by SI Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat-and-mouse chase and other plot twists form the core of this slow-burning thriller.

The movie also stars Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun and Malavika Menon in the supporting roles.

When and where will Kalamkaval release online?

After the theatrical run, the movie will make its way to a digital platform, probably around the New Year's in 2026 (given the 4-week gap rule). It will stream on SonyLIV in multiple regional languages.