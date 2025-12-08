Updated 8 December 2025 at 20:26 IST
The Raja Saab Stood No Chance: Netizens Take A Dig At Prabhas Starrer Initially Set To Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Prabhas' The Raja Saab was set to clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, as per its initial release date, December 5. However, the team announced that the Telugu movie was shifted to Sankranti 2026.
Social media users who enjoyed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar took a sly dig at Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab. For the unversed, both the movies were initially scheduled to release on the same day, December 5. However, in September, the Raja Saab makers confirmed pushing the film to January 2026 owing to post-production work still left on the Prabhas starrer. The Raja Saab will now release on January 9, 2026.
This gave Dhurandhar a solo release at the big screens on December 5, and the Aditya Dhar directorial showed its prowess at the box office. The action espionage thriller has raked in over ₹100 crore in just 3 days of release and opened to an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth from critics and cinegoers alike.
The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar has become an opportunity for fans of Ranveer Singh to boast his star power on social media. Thus, several comments of netizens taking a dig at Prabhas's The Raja Saab surfaced following the release of Dhurandhar. A user took to the comment section of Prabhas' post for The Raja Saab to write, “Thank God didn't release with Dhurandhar...did not stand a chance." Several X (formerly Twitter users) also echoed the same sentiments and shared that it was beneficial for The Raja Saab to bow out of a clash with Dhurandhar, implying that the latter would have dominated it at the box office.
Dhurandhar registers double-digit first Monday
The box office collection of Dhurandhar has remained solid even after the first weekend. The movie opened to a decent ₹28 crore and witnessed an uptick in collection in the subsequent days. The Ranveer Singh starrer concluded the first weekend of release with ₹103 crore in collection.
On Monday, the movie's collection had already crossed ₹14 crore, at the time of publishing. The collection is likely to improve further with late-night shows. After a 4-day theatrical run, Dhurandhar has amassed a total of ₹117.7 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 20:26 IST