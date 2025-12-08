The Raja Saab Stood No Chance: Netizens Take A Dig At Prabhas Starrer Initially Set To Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Social media users who enjoyed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar took a sly dig at Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab. For the unversed, both the movies were initially scheduled to release on the same day, December 5. However, in September, the Raja Saab makers confirmed pushing the film to January 2026 owing to post-production work still left on the Prabhas starrer. The Raja Saab will now release on January 9, 2026.

This gave Dhurandhar a solo release at the big screens on December 5, and the Aditya Dhar directorial showed its prowess at the box office. The action espionage thriller has raked in over ₹100 crore in just 3 days of release and opened to an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth from critics and cinegoers alike.

The blockbuster success of Dhurandhar has become an opportunity for fans of Ranveer Singh to boast his star power on social media. Thus, several comments of netizens taking a dig at Prabhas's The Raja Saab surfaced following the release of Dhurandhar. A user took to the comment section of Prabhas' post for The Raja Saab to write, “Thank God didn't release with Dhurandhar...did not stand a chance." Several X (formerly Twitter users) also echoed the same sentiments and shared that it was beneficial for The Raja Saab to bow out of a clash with Dhurandhar, implying that the latter would have dominated it at the box office.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Effect! YRF Spyverse Turns Into A Meme Fest

A screebgrab of comment section on Reddit

Dhurandhar registers double-digit first Monday

The box office collection of Dhurandhar has remained solid even after the first weekend. The movie opened to a decent ₹28 crore and witnessed an uptick in collection in the subsequent days. The Ranveer Singh starrer concluded the first weekend of release with ₹103 crore in collection.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Vs Uri The Surgical Strike 1st Weekend Box Office Collection

Advertisement