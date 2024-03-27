Advertisement

Kamal Haasan watched director Blessy's highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham and shared his thoughts in a video message. The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to hit theaters on March 28. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam watched the film together and were stunned by the work of director Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj shared his video, calling it 'as big as an award'.

Kamal Haasan shares his thoughts about The Goat Life

Mythri Movie Makers shared a video of Kamal Haasan on their social media handle X in which he reviewed Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham. They captioned the post, "One of India's finest actors with three national awards @ikamalhaasan garu speaks his heart out while praising the efforts and dedication of #TheGoatLife team in bringing the extraordinary story to life (sic)."

One of India's finest actors with 3 national awards @IKamalHaasan garu speaks his heart out while praising the efforts and dedication of #TheGoatLife team in bringing the extraordinary story to life ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



In the video message, Kamal Haasan said, “I thank Blessy. It's a hard work. It has really happened to someone. Mr Mani Ratnam wondered how you worked, where in the interval you feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is alse seen. Prithviraj has done so much especially the shot he bathes, I never thought he would have gone this far. The cameraman (Sunil KS) it's very difficult. Filmmakers we understand, I want the audience also to understand. Excellent film, I want the people to support it as well.”

The Goat Life poster | Image: X

Prithviraj shared the video and wrote, "I'd consider this as big an award as any for #AADUJEEVITHAM #THEGoatLife! Thank you Sir @ikamalhaasan Fanboy for life! (sic)."

Obstacles in The Goat Life shooting

When the team of The Goat Life started shooting for the movie, the pandemic broke out. Due to pandemic restrictions, the crew was stranded in the Jordan desert for 70 days from March to May 2020. "We had to suspend shooting for almost two years. Then we got back to finish the shoot. We went back to Algeria and Jordan, and then to Kerala. I guess that is the story that this film had to live through. This film had to be made," Prithviraj told PTI.

The actor said he is happy to be working at a time when somebody sitting in Srinagar can find out about a fantastic Malayalam film that is available on a streamer. Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

