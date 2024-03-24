Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is busy with the promotions of Aadujeevitham, is also filming for L2 Empuraan. This film will mark his third film as a director. The action thriller marks his reunion with Mohanlal. In a recent interview for his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, the actor-director revealed a trait about the superstar that makes him jealous.

Prithviraj reveals a quality of Mohanlal that makes him jealous

In a recent interview with a leading Malayalam media outlet, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Mohanlal does not take successes or failures personally. Regardless of what is going on around him, the veteran actor always finds happiness in the little things. According to Prithviraj, the superstar possesses an endearing childlike quality that is difficult to find. Interestingly, Prithviraj added that Mohanlal's ability to find happiness in small things makes him jealous at times.

Prithviraj Sukumaran file photo

Prithviraj recalls an incident from the sets of L2 Empuraan

During the same interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran recalled an experience from L2 Empuraan's USA schedule that demonstrated Mohanlal's childlike nature once more. According to the director, during the film's USA schedule, someone brought some delicious dosa and fish curry to the set to treat the crew. The Malayalam superstar, who was exhausted and hungry from the shoot, was overjoyed with the gesture. Prithviraj recalled Mohanlal's childlike happiness when he received some good food after the shoot.

Scripted by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is poised to delve deeper into the intricacies of its characters. With actors like Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi Ab’ram, audiences can anticipate a richer narrative exploring the complexities of the Lucifer universe.

Although the film is still in its early stages of production, the team has completed approximately 20% of the shooting schedule. With plans to resume filming in India, including a significant stint in Chennai, L2: Empuraan is steadily progressing towards its much-anticipated release in 2025.

