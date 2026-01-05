Kannan Pattambi, Brother Of Major Ravi, Dies At 62 After Battling Kidney-related Ailment

Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam actor and production controller, died on Sunday night. He breathed his last at 62. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related illness. He took his last breath at around 11:40 PM at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His elder brother, Major Ravi, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

Kannan Pattambi's funeral will take place on Monday evening

Major Ravi took to his Facebook handle to confirm the news of his brother Kannak Pattambi's death and informed the industry people and fans about his last rites. He shared a photo of his brother along with a note, "My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who used to be a movie production controller, passed away last night at 11.41 pm. Funeral at Pattambi Njangattiri's house premises, today evening 4 o'clock. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti."

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section, condoling his death. A user wrote, "Sad to learn about Kannan. May God accept him in his abode. May you all have the courage to bear the loss. Om Shanti." Another wrote, "Remembering his role in Kurukshetra, giving milkmaid to one of the soldiers for giving to his son and putting the same with the coffin. May his soul rest in peace." A third user wrote, "Very sad to hear your loss. Kannan was a very good actor. He will be remembered forever. Sincerest Sympathy, and Heartfelt condolences & prayers are with you and your family. May Kannan rest in peace."

Who was Kannan Pattambi?

Kannan Pattambi had been associated with the Malayalam film industry for many years. He worked as a production controller and also appeared as an actor in several films. He was known for his close collaboration with his brother, Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer who later became a filmmaker.

(A file photo of Kannan Pattambi | Image: IMDb)

Kannan was involved in the production of films directed or produced by Major Ravi. One of the notable projects was Mission 90 Days, which was based on Major Ravi's experiences during the investigation into the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He also worked on several films starring Mohanlal. Among them was Pulimurugan, which went on to become the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.