Kerala Court Summons Marco Actor Unni Mukundan In Assault Case, To Appear On October 27

Unni Mukundan is celebrating his 38th birthday today, but also faced a dip into legal soup. According to IANS, the Malayalam actor has been summoned by the Kakkanad Magistrate Court in an assault case. The court ordered him to appear on October 27. Earlier in May, Mukundan’s former manager, Vipin Kumar, filed the case claiming the Marco actor physically and verbally attacked him after he praised the Tovino Thomas film Nariveera in a social media post.

According to the complaint, the post allegedly provoked Mukundan, leading to an altercation during which he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused his former manager. Earlier this year, on May 31, the Ernakulam District Court considered Mukundan’s anticipatory bail application.

According to the reports, the court, while disposing of the plea, noted that the Infopark police had charged only bailable sections. It also clarified that the police could continue their investigation. After this, the Kakkanad Magistrate Court issued a summons requiring Mukundan to appear in person.

Vipin Kumar alleged that the actor was stressed after his film ‘Marco’ failed to bring him significant new projects. He claimed that Mukundan had been venting his frustration on people around him, including himself.

With the court proceedings now progressing, the actor must comply with the summons later next month.