Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 3 November 2025 at 21:10 IST

Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty Wins Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Sweeps Best Film - Check Out Full Winners List

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference in Thrissur. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys was named the Best Film of 2024.

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty Wins Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Sweeps Best Film - Check Out Full Winners List
Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty Wins Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Sweeps Best Film - Check Out Full Winners List | Image: x
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on 3 November. Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Welfare Minister Saji Cherian released the list of winners at a press conference in Thrissur. This year, 128 films were submitted for consideration, and 26 were shortlisted for the final round. A seven-member jury panel, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, selected the winners. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys was named the Best Film of 2024. Both Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys received multiple honours at the ceremony.

Full list of winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards

Best Actor -Male: Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor -Female: Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys

Advertisement

Best Character Artist -Female: Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam

Best Character Artist -Male: Soubin Shahir/Manjummel Boys and Sidharth Bharathan/Bramayugam

Advertisement

Special Jury Award for Acting -Male: Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam

Special Jury Award for Acting -Female: Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed/Feminichi Fathima

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light

Best processing lab/colourist: Shree Warrier Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea

Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys

Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Dubbing Artist -Female: Sayonara Philip for Barroz

Best Dubbing Artist -Male: Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise

Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best VFX: ARM

Best Dance Choreographer: Bougainvillea

Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea

Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam

Best Sync Sound: 'Pani'

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam

Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys

Best Lyricist -Male: Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummal Boys

Best Playback Singer -Female: Zeba Tommy for Aarorum from Am Ah

Best Playback Singer -Male: KS Harisankar for Kiliye from ARM

Also Read: Alpha Bows Out, Kartik-Ananya’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri To Clash With Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis At Christmas 2025

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 3 November 2025 at 21:10 IST