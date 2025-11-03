Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty Wins Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Sweeps Best Film - Check Out Full Winners List

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on 3 November. Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Welfare Minister Saji Cherian released the list of winners at a press conference in Thrissur. This year, 128 films were submitted for consideration, and 26 were shortlisted for the final round. A seven-member jury panel, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, selected the winners. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys was named the Best Film of 2024. Both Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys received multiple honours at the ceremony.