Updated 3 November 2025 at 21:10 IST
Kerala State Film Awards 2025: Mammootty Wins Best Actor, Manjummel Boys Sweeps Best Film - Check Out Full Winners List
The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference in Thrissur. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys was named the Best Film of 2024.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on 3 November. Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Welfare Minister Saji Cherian released the list of winners at a press conference in Thrissur. This year, 128 films were submitted for consideration, and 26 were shortlisted for the final round. A seven-member jury panel, chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj, selected the winners. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys was named the Best Film of 2024. Both Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys received multiple honours at the ceremony.
Full list of winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards
Best Actor -Male: Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actor -Female: Shamla Hamza for Feminichi Fathima
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval for Manjummel Boys
Advertisement
Best Character Artist -Female: Lijomol Jose for Nadanna Sambhavam
Best Character Artist -Male: Soubin Shahir/Manjummel Boys and Sidharth Bharathan/Bramayugam
Advertisement
Special Jury Award for Acting -Male: Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali for ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam
Special Jury Award for Acting -Female: Jyothirmayi for Bougainvillea and Darshana Rajendran for Paradise
Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed/Feminichi Fathima
Best Popular Film: Premalu
Special Jury award for women/transgender people: Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light
Best processing lab/colourist: Shree Warrier Manjummel Boys and Bougainvillea
Best Sound Design: Shibin Melvin and Abhishek Nair for Manjummel Boys
Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery for Manjummel Boys
Best Editor: Sooraj ES for Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Dubbing Artist -Female: Sayonara Philip for Barroz
Best Dubbing Artist -Male: Bhasi Vaikom for Barroz
Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage for Paradise
Best Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best VFX: ARM
Best Dance Choreographer: Bougainvillea
Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh for Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier for Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
Best Sync Sound: 'Pani'
Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam for Bougainvillea
Best Background Score: Christo Xavier for Bramayugam
Best Adapted Screenplay: Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid for Manjummel Boys
Best Lyricist -Male: Vedan for Kuthanthram from Manjummal Boys
Best Playback Singer -Female: Zeba Tommy for Aarorum from Am Ah
Best Playback Singer -Male: KS Harisankar for Kiliye from ARM
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 21:10 IST