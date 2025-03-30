L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 4: Stagnant Collection For Mohanlal Starrer As Controversy Surrounds Film

Updated March 30th 2025, 23:09 IST
L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal starter L2:Empuraan has been more in controversy over its alleged depiction of right-wing politics as villainous. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has maintained a steady pace at the box office over the past three days after collections witnessed a drop after its opening on March 27. On Monday, the Eid holiday is expected to give its biz a boost.
In four days so far, Empuraan has minted ₹ 59.35 crore in two days. The majority of its collections have come in from Kerala, while biz in other regions, including Hindi, has been muted. Safe to say that Empuraan has not managed to successfully ride the pan-India wave. After opening to a record-breaking ₹21 crore, the collections dipped to ₹ 11.1 crore on Friday. The figures on Saturday and Sunday were ₹ 13.25 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively.
The steady collections come amid the film undergoing re-edit to remove its controversial, "anti-Hindu" scenes. As many as 17 cuts will be added to the film and the new cut is expected to release in cinema halls next week.
Mohanlal, meanwhile, has apologised for Empuraan hurting any sentiments. "I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," the lead star wrote in Malayalam.
