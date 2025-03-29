Prithviraj Sukumaran To Re-Edit Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan After It Gets Labeled 'Anti-Hindu', Courts Row For Gujarat Riots Scene

L2 Empuraan starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently under fire ever since it released in cinemas on March 27. The action thriller has drawn sharp criticism from right-wing groups for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

L2 Empuraan to go through changes after facing backlash?

As per report of Manorama Online, the producer of the film Gokulam Goplan said, “If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone. I have told director Prithviraj to make changes. Some words have been muted for the time being. There have been protests for certain things shown in the movie and I have asked the director, if he can make any changes, he should. The film was censored, there was no issue then. We have no connection with any political party, I see politics as a service”.

Scene from L2 Empuraan | Source: Instagram

L2 Empuraan’s writer Murali Gopy told in an interaction with PTI, “I will keep total silence on the controversy. Let them fight it out. Everyone has the right to interpret the film in their way. Let them interpret it. I will keep mum. The Left is non-existent now. They are there on the extreme right. Some right-wing media handles, including Sanatana Dharma, have dubbed the film as 'anti-Hindu,' saying Prithviraj had deceived Mohanlal and his fans by making such a movie.

Scene from L2 Empuraan | Source: Instagram

Another right-wing platform, Hindu Post, claimed, 'Empuraan has revealed itself to be an overt Hindu-bashing propaganda film, portraying Hindus as villains amid the ongoing genocide of Hindus across the subcontinent, including India.' However, the BJP state unit chose to distance itself from the controversy, saying the audience can express their views after watching the film.

All about L2 Empuraan controversy

The film, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots. On the opening day itself, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as ‘villainous.’