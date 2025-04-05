L2 Empuraan Does In 10 Days What Manjummel Boys Did In 2.5 Months, Mohanlal Film Becomes Biggest Mollywood Grosser Worldwide

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 10: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been mired in controversy due to claims of anti-Hindu content and references to the 2001 Gujarat Riots. Despite this, the film started with a bang and has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Though weekday collections gradually dropped, the numbers are relatively stable now. The film earned a domestic net of ₹90.78 crore and crossed ₹250 crore worldwide, achieving in just 10 days what Manjummel Boys couldn’t manage in its entire global run. This highlights both its strong fan support and the challenges it faced along the way.

Mohanlal’s Empuraan surpasses Manjummel Boys’ 72 worldwide collection in 10 days

Despite the line of controversies, the film has achieved a lauding success. The film’s global earnings have crossed ₹250 crore, surpassing Manjummel Boys (₹242 crore), The Goat Life (₹85 crore), 2018 (₹24.85 crore in the first week), and Aavesham (₹30.45 crore in the opening week). It has also become the first Malayalam film to earn over ₹100 crore in worldwide share.

File photo of L2 Empuraan poster | Image: X

On its 10th day, L2 Empuraan became the highest-grossing film in Mollywood history, beating Manjummel Boys' 72-day worldwide total. This also marks Mohanlal's fifth highest-grossing film since 2000 — a record for any actor in the Malayalam industry.

L2E poster | Image: X

International markets contributed significantly, with overseas collections reaching ₹133 crore. The film set a record on its UK opening day, collecting £628,000 (₹7 crore). With $12 million earned outside India, Empuraan now seems likely to cross the ₹300 crore mark globally.

Manjummel Boys Indian box office collection