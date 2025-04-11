L2 Empuraan Vs Bazooka Box Office: Mohanlal's Loss Is Mammootty's Gain

L2 Empuraan Vs Bazooka Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan released on the occasion of Eid and quickly became the biggest Malayalam grosser worldwide after beating Manjummel Boys. However, week two for the film has been extremely slow. Banking on the immense anticipation that had built around the sequel, Empuraan minted ₹88.25 crore in its opening week. However, in week two, the collections dropped to ₹14.65 crore.

The drop in collection was 84.09%. While Empuraan biz faltered, Vishu releases caught up and one of the films that made some gains was Mammootty's Bazooka.

L2: Empuraan released on Eid | Image: X

How much did Bazooka collect at the box office?

Released almost two weeks apart, Bazooka and L2: Empuraan collection can't be compared much as the latter is in the lead, and the scales will likely remain in its favour. However, as viewership declined for Empuraan, Bazooka was quick to bank on it. Mammootty's action film minted ₹3.2 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹2 crore on day 2. The total collection of the film is ₹5.2 crore.

Bazooka released ahead of Vishu | Image: X

On Thursday and Friday, Empuraan collected around ₹1.2 crore, which was way less than Bazooka. Since the two films are in the action genre, the comparison stands.

L2 Empuraan India collection

Even after its slow biz in the second week, Empuraan has collected ₹120.3 crore gross in India. Despite being mired in controversy over its alleged anti-Hindu narrative and allusion to the Gujarat riots, the film has performed well at the box office. Reportedly, after objections, the film underwent editing and its controversial scenes were removed. A new version is now running in cinema halls.