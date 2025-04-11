Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar Starrer Takes A Nosedive After Bumper Holiday Opening

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajith Kumar's action film took a good opening at the box office and even though it did not emerge as the actor's biggest opener in India, beating Valimai, it minted ₹29.25 crore, nearly as much as his top day 1 grosser. Released on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Bad Ugly made the most of the holiday fever, but on the second day, its collections took a steep nosedive. However, the numbers declined on expected lines.

Ajith Kumar in Goood Bad Ugly poster | Image: X

How much did Good Bad Ugly earn at the box office?

Good Bad Ugly collections dipped from nearly ₹30 crore on day 1 to ₹11.62 crore on day 2 (April 11). The film registered a decline of around 63.33% in its biz. The occupancy remained on the lower side throughout the day, at around 42.89%. The total collection of the film in two days is ₹40.87 crore. Good Bad Ugly has received positive reviews from fans and the figures may pick up over the remaining days of its first weekend.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha reunite in Good Bad Ugly | Image: X

For the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, Mahavir Jayanti saw the release of two films - Good Bad Ugly and Sunny Deol's Jaat. It will be interesting to see how they perform at the box office as their theatrical run winds up.

What do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

The film follows the story of a former gangster who is reformed but is forced to go back to his notorious ways after his son is kidnapped. Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.