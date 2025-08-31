Updated 31 August 2025 at 21:09 IST
Lokah Box Office Collection Day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Movie Prevents Mohanlal From Achieving This Rare Feat
Superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been running alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira during the ongoing Onam festivities.
Lokah Box Office Collection Day 4: The surprise Onam release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is performing well at the box office during the festival period. The superhero movie has been running alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and has managed to leave behind the titles featuring the two Mollywood heavyweights in collections over the first weekend.
Lokah witnesses continuous rise in collections
Lokah has received a very positive word of mouth. It opened to ₹2.7 crore on day 1 (August 28), with collections jumping to ₹4 crore on day 2 and ₹7.6 crore on day 3. On Sunday, the movie is expected to touch the ₹10 crore mark and could also go higher as fans flock to witness this visual spectacle on the big screens. The first weekend will wrap up around the ₹25-26 crore mark in India.
Meanwhile, Lokah is way ahead of Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan's family comedy Hridayapoorvam at the domestic box office. This movie will end up its first weekend run at well under ₹15 crore. Mohanlal has delivered two back-to-back hits this year in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.
However, Lokah has emerged as the third highest grossing Mollywood film in the first weekend in 2025, beating Alappuzha Gymkhana. It is only behind Empuraan (₹68 crore) and Thudarum (₹29 crore) in terms of 1st weekend collections and will likely emerge as the third-highest grossing Malayalam movie this year. Mohanlal would have hoped to acquire the top 3 highest grossing spots at the Mollywood box office in 2025 but Lokah has prevented it. With buzz around the movie picking up in Tamil and Telugu markets and new shows being added every hour, it remains to be seen where Lokah eventually ends up.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 31 August 2025 at 21:09 IST