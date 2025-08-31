Lokah Box Office Collection Day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Movie Prevents Mohanlal From Achieving This Rare Feat

Lokah Box Office Collection Day 4: The surprise Onam release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is performing well at the box office during the festival period. The superhero movie has been running alongside Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and has managed to leave behind the titles featuring the two Mollywood heavyweights in collections over the first weekend.

Lokah witnesses continuous rise in collections

Lokah has received a very positive word of mouth. It opened to ₹2.7 crore on day 1 (August 28), with collections jumping to ₹4 crore on day 2 and ₹7.6 crore on day 3. On Sunday, the movie is expected to touch the ₹10 crore mark and could also go higher as fans flock to witness this visual spectacle on the big screens. The first weekend will wrap up around the ₹25-26 crore mark in India.

Lokah Chapter 1 features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra | Image: X

Meanwhile, Lokah is way ahead of Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan's family comedy Hridayapoorvam at the domestic box office. This movie will end up its first weekend run at well under ₹15 crore. Mohanlal has delivered two back-to-back hits this year in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Lokah is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films | Image: X