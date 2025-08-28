Not Dhurandhar Clash, Prabhas' The Raja Saab Moves Release Date To Sankranthi 2026 For This Reason

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has been filming for some years now. A teaser of the movie and some other promotional clips and stills have piqued curiosity of the fans who are now ready for more. However, the makers have confirmed that The Raja Saab has been pushed to Sankranthi 2026 now and will not be releasing on December 5 as planned before. Meanwhile, Bollywood movies Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna and the untitled Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's movie are also releasing in the first week of December.

While it may seem like The Raja Saab has averted a big clash in the the Northern belt, it is now set to release alongside Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which was announced for Sankranthi 2026, and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Meanwhile, the real reason behind another delay is not the battle with Bollywood movies but fans' demand. The Raja Saab producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared, "Hindi buyers are asking for a 5 December release, while Telugu buyers want it for 9 January to coincide with Sankranthi. We will take a call that suits us best."

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are working on a yet untitled movie | Image: IMDb

The delay in Prabhas' movie has paved the way for Dhurandhar to hit the big screens solo or in a direct clash with Shahid's next with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid, who has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon, said the new movie is a love story, set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar teaser | Image: X