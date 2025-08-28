Updated 28 August 2025 at 17:39 IST
Not Dhurandhar Clash, Prabhas' The Raja Saab Moves Release Date To Sankranthi 2026 For This Reason
While it may seem like The Raja Saab has averted a big clash in the the Northern belt, it is now set to release alongside Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which was announced for Sankranthi 2026, and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has been filming for some years now. A teaser of the movie and some other promotional clips and stills have piqued curiosity of the fans who are now ready for more. However, the makers have confirmed that The Raja Saab has been pushed to Sankranthi 2026 now and will not be releasing on December 5 as planned before. Meanwhile, Bollywood movies Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna and the untitled Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's movie are also releasing in the first week of December.
While it may seem like The Raja Saab has averted a big clash in the the Northern belt, it is now set to release alongside Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which was announced for Sankranthi 2026, and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Meanwhile, the real reason behind another delay is not the battle with Bollywood movies but fans' demand. The Raja Saab producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared, "Hindi buyers are asking for a 5 December release, while Telugu buyers want it for 9 January to coincide with Sankranthi. We will take a call that suits us best."
The delay in Prabhas' movie has paved the way for Dhurandhar to hit the big screens solo or in a direct clash with Shahid's next with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid, who has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon, said the new movie is a love story, set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.
Dhurandhar on the other hand is inspired by real events. It is set in Pakistan and India and shows how covert operations are carried out by intelligence agencies. Social media users have been speculating about one of the lead actors playing National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the movie. Doval's speculated spy missions fall along the timeline of the 1980s-1990s. Some have claimed that the movie is inspired by a RA&W secret agent who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 17:31 IST