Lokah Chapter 1 vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 2: Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's Superhero Film Beats Mohanlal's Romantic Drama By ₹5 Lakh
Lokah Chapter 1 vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan's starrer witnessed a downward trend on the second day.
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam clashed at the box office on Thursday. Both the films opened to positive response, but only Kalyani's superhero flick performed well at the box office, outshining Mohanlal's charm. Even on the second day, Lokah took the lead at the box office, beating Hridayapoorvam by just ₹5 lakh.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection day 2
Helmed by Dominic Arun, the film opened at ₹2.7 crore at the box office. On the second day, the collection witnessed a spike of 38.89 per cent, earning ₹3.75 crore. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹6.45 crore, with maximum earned in the Malayalam language (₹6.1 crore), followed by Telugu, ₹35 lakh. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had an overall 60.38 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Kottayam (68.25 crore).
Set as the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, the film also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar and Raghunath Paleri in supporting roles. The film follows a young woman who discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new superhero saga.
Hridayapoorvam box office collection day 2
Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan starrer opened at ₹3.25 crore at the box office. On the second day, the film witnessed a dip in the collection, losing the battle to Lokah. The film earned ₹2.70 crore, taking the total to ₹5.95 crore. Hridayapoorvam had an overall 28.84 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Kottayam (49.75 per cent).
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film also stars Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap and Siddique in supporting roles. The film revolves around Sandeep (played by Mohanlal), a heart-transplant survivor, who attends his donor's daughter Haritha's (played by Malavika) engagement, but an unplanned stay draws him closer to the family. As weeks pass, he finds himself falling for Haritha.
