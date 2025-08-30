Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Rom-Com Faces Disappointing Opening, Mints Only ₹7.25 Crore

Param Sundari Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic drama hit the theatres on August 29. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience, but it failed to perform well at the box office. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Maddock Films.

Param Sundari box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹7.25 crore at the box office in India. The collection might not be low for Sidharth and Janhvi, as they have faced such disappointing openings, but for Maddock, the rom-com genre, and given the hype around the movie, it performed poorly on its first day. Param Sundari had an overall 12.92 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 8.19 per cent in the morning, 11.45 per cent in the afternoon, 12.27 per cent in the evening, and 19.77 per cent at night. Maximum collection in Hindi was reported in Chennai (24.75 per cent).

Interestingly, the film earned one-third of what Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, collected on the opening day. So far, it is this year's blockbuster movie.

However, owing to the positive word of mouth, the movie might witness a spike in the collection from today (the second day of the release).

What is the plot of Param Sundari?

In Kerala's picturesque backwaters, a North Indian (played by Sidharth) and a South Indian (played by Janhvi) find unexpected love. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns. Two diverse worlds collide in a heartwarming story.