'Powerstar' Of Regional Cinema, This Actor's Married Life Remains Controversial, 1st Wife Died By Suicide Within Months Of Marriage, 2nd Wife Claims Abandonment And Harassment

Many celebs have enjoyed fame in the film industry but some have not been very lucky off camera. It is said that the industry takes away more than it gives and stardom is not everyone's cup of tea. This regional actor had a bumpy start in showbiz but managed to make a name for himself over the years. However, love and stability in personal life continues to evade him.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh started his career playing harmonium in an orchestra. Later, he became a child vocalist and released his first album in Bhojpuri while he was 11 years old. As his singing style and range got noticed, Pawan scaled the music industry with ease. Later, he transitioned to movies too. In 2008, the song Lollipop Lagelu became a huge hit and still remains a party banger. His other hits include Locker Me Jawani, Palangiya Sone Na Diya, Dehiya Jawan Samaan, Bam Chhod Da Chilam and many more. After much wait, Pawan's fans saw him lending his vocal prowess in a Bollywood movie. He sang the Stree 2 song Aayi Nahi, which became a huge hit. It is picturised on Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. After this, he sang the Chumma track in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri actor and singer | Image: Instagram

Despite all the success, Pawan's love life remains highly controversial and a subject of conjecture.

He married Neelam Singh in December 2014 in a private ceremony attended by family, friends relatives and many celebs from the Bhojpuri industry. But soon after, Neelam died by suicide at their home in March 2015. About this, he said in a podcast, "Bhagwan itna kyun pariksha le raha hai. Maine kiska kya bigada hai. Main sote samay bhi yehi sochta hoon. Sir mere jeevan mein devi mili thi. Maine use kho diya. Ab possible nahi hai ki devi muje jeevan mein kabhi milegi aur na hi mujhe umeed hai. 3-3.5 months ka toh safar hai uske sath. Hum ek doosre ko jaan bi nahi paye the." When asked how he reacts to those linking him to his first wife's suicide, Pawan said, "Is kandhe pe daag likha tha toh lag gaya. Log suna dete hai aur main sunn leta hoon."

Pawan married Neelam in December 2014 | Image: Facebook

In 2018, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in a private ceremony. However, in October 2022, Jyoti accused Pawan of causing mental harassment, forcing her to go for an abortion and instigating to take the extreme step of suicide. According to a police complaint, Jyoti shared that a few days after their marriage, Pawan, his mother Pratima Devi and sister started taunting her for her looks. She alleged that apart from being tortured in various ways, she was being pushed to take her life. She also alleged that there were demands of dowry by Pawan and his family.

Pawan Singh with his 2nd wife Jyoti | Image: Instagram