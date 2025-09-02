Updated 2 September 2025 at 18:56 IST
Lokah Team Apologises For Hurting Sentiments Of Kannadigas In Movie, Remains Silent On 'Anti-Hindu Propaganda'
A dialogue in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been deemed offensive by people in Karnataka. The makers issued an apology regarding this and assured its removal even as claims of "anti-Hindu propaganda" in the movie give rise to boycott calls.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been performing well at the box office, but its overwhelming commercial run has not been devoid of controversies. In a post on X, National Award-winning Kannada director Mansore stated, “In Kannada film Bheema, Malayalam films Officer on Duty, Aavesham, and now Lokah, Bengaluru is being portrayed as the capital of drugs and crime. Once upon a time, it was represented in movies as a beautiful town... It has come to such a state due to uncontrolled migration.”
In another instance in Lokah, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (played by choreographer Sandy) says that he doesn't want to marry women from Bengaluru, calling them "characterless". This has been deemed offensive by many, even though Gowda is portrayed as a misogynistic cop.
The team of Lokah has issued an apology concerning the controversial dialogue that it claimed "hurt the sentiments" of people of Karnataka. They assured that the objectionable dialogue will be removed from the movie. The official statement was posted on producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films, the studio behind Lokah movie universe.
Also read: 'Boycott Lokah' Calls Raised For 'Anti-Hindu Propaganda' In Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Netizens Call Malayalam Film Industry 'Shameless'
Meanwhile, many on social media have alleged that Lokah propagates anti-Hindu sentiments. It is said that in a scene in Lokah, a Hindu king burns a temple. Moreover, converts and Christian missionaries are shown as saviors in the movie. A watcher mentioned how in a scene lead actress Kalyani's character Chandra "gave a disgusting expression when she saw an idol of lord Ganesha".
Others pointed out how the director (Dominic Arun) and producer (Dulquer Salmaan) are Christian and Muslim and are spreading "anti-Hindu propaganda" through this movie and will do so "brazenly" in the upcoming franchise movies too.
Earlier this year, Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan was criticised for allegedly peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, using exaggerated and debunked portrayals of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The controversial sections of the movie were removed by director Prithviraj Sukumarn and fresh prints were issued after backlash. With Lokah, the team is yet to address claims of "hinduphobia" as depicted in the movie.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 18:48 IST