Lokah Team Apologises For Hurting Sentiments Of Kannadigas In Movie, Remains Silent On 'Anti-Hindu Propaganda'

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been performing well at the box office, but its overwhelming commercial run has not been devoid of controversies. In a post on X, National Award-winning Kannada director Mansore stated, “In Kannada film Bheema, Malayalam films Officer on Duty, Aavesham, and now Lokah, Bengaluru is being portrayed as the capital of drugs and crime. Once upon a time, it was represented in movies as a beautiful town... It has come to such a state due to uncontrolled migration.”

In another instance in Lokah, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (played by choreographer Sandy) says that he doesn't want to marry women from Bengaluru, calling them "characterless". This has been deemed offensive by many, even though Gowda is portrayed as a misogynistic cop.

The team of Lokah has issued an apology concerning the controversial dialogue that it claimed "hurt the sentiments" of people of Karnataka. They assured that the objectionable dialogue will be removed from the movie. The official statement was posted on producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films, the studio behind Lokah movie universe.

Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun | Image: X

Meanwhile, many on social media have alleged that Lokah propagates anti-Hindu sentiments. It is said that in a scene in Lokah, a Hindu king burns a temple. Moreover, converts and Christian missionaries are shown as saviors in the movie. A watcher mentioned how in a scene lead actress Kalyani's character Chandra "gave a disgusting expression when she saw an idol of lord Ganesha".

Others pointed out how the director (Dominic Arun) and producer (Dulquer Salmaan) are Christian and Muslim and are spreading "anti-Hindu propaganda" through this movie and will do so "brazenly" in the upcoming franchise movies too.

Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan | Image: X