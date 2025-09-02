Marvel-lous Plans For Lokah Universe Revealed, Dulquer Salmaan And Tovino Thomas To Take Forward The 5-Part Franchise

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is running in cinema halls now. It has grossed over ₹66 crore worldwide in under a week of its release and the bigger achievement for this movie is that it has managed to do more collection than Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil fronted Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Lokah has also emerged as the highest grosser during the Onam period and according to the trade buzz, it is on track to surpass the ₹150 crore mark, thus emerging as a sleeper hit from Mollywood this year.

Lokah is part of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, which has been backed by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. Amid the initial commercial success that the first part has been able to achieve, director Dominic Arun revealed the future of the WFU. Dulquer and Tovino Thomas feature in the post-credits scenes of Lokah and will be part of the the upcoming movies in the franchise.

Dominic and the film's cinematographer Nimish Ravi have both confirmed that Lokah is a five part movie franchise. Ravi also shared that the the stories of all the parts have been locked, which means that the second installment will start rolling soon. It has been revealed that Lokah will be a Marvel-like universe, with heroes of all movies coming together to fight the main villain. According to Ravi, the supervillain's identity has been hinted in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and viewers can look for clues.

Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role of Chandra | Image: X