Major Ravi Announces New Film Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor, Shares Photos From Puja Ceremony Of Script

Major Ravi, known for making military-themed movies, has announced his next project titled Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to announce the same and shared a photo of the script. The puja ceremony was attended by director Jayaram Kailas.

Taking to his Instagram handle, and shared photos from Mookambika Temple. In one of the images, he can be seen posing with the script and captioned the post as "Pahalgam: Op. Sindoor. Rolling soon...! Jai Hind."

The official Instagram page of production house Presidential Movies also shared a series of photos from Ravi Major's temple visit and captioned it as "A divine beginning for a powerful story. Script pooja of Pahalgam held at the sacred Mookambika Temple — marking the start of an unforgettable cinematic journey. Directed by Major Ravi | Produced by Presidential Movies International Pvt. Ltd."

Another post is a video offering a closer glimpse of the script and captioned it as "Blessed beginnings. Script Pooja of Pahalgam at Mookambika Temple. The journey begins! 🎬"

The filmmaker is yet to unwrap the other details, such as the actors and the music composer. It is going to be a Pan-India film, with plans to dub the war drama in multiple languages.

All about Pahalgam and Op. Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was the answer to Pakistan, which reportedly sponsored the terrorist attack on tourists near Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. In the attack, 26 civilians were killed. The militants targeted Hindu tourists.

