Harassed By 20-year-old Girl, Dragon Actress Anupama Parameswaran Takes Legal Action Against Morphed Photos

Tamil actress Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram account to inform about facing cyberbullying. On November 9, the actress shared that a series of ‘inappropriate and false’ content had emerged about her, following which she approached the Kerala police, who promptly assisted her. She informed that the suspect was a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu.

In her post, the Tillu Square actress wrote, “A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors (sic)."

Anupama further elaborated, “The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations — it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online (sic)." She also added that investigation revealed that multiple fake accounts have been created to spread malicious content about her.



Also Read: 5 New OTT And Theatrical Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend

She added, "Further investigation revealed that the same individual had created multiple fake accounts with the sole intention of spreading hate by posting and commenting malicious content on every post related to me."

Advertisement

Anupama also shared, “Upon becoming aware of this, I immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala. Their response was prompt and efficient, and with their assistance, the person behind these activities was identified.”



Also Read: Telusu Kada OTT Release: Raashii-Siddhu-Srinidhi Starrer To Stream On...

However, the actress added she was surprised to find out that the perpetrator was a 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu. She explained, “considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind (sic).”

Advertisement