Harassed By 20-year-old Girl, Dragon Actress Anupama Parameswaran Takes Legal Action Against Morphed Photos
Tamil Actress Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram account to pen a note after officially filing a cyberbullying complaint against a 20-year-old girl who operated fake accounts and allegedly used them to morph images and spread fake news.
Tamil actress Anupama Parameswaran took to her Instagram account to inform about facing cyberbullying. On November 9, the actress shared that a series of ‘inappropriate and false’ content had emerged about her, following which she approached the Kerala police, who promptly assisted her. She informed that the suspect was a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu.
In her post, the Tillu Square actress wrote, “A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors (sic)."
Anupama further elaborated, “The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations — it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online (sic)." She also added that investigation revealed that multiple fake accounts have been created to spread malicious content about her.
She added, "Further investigation revealed that the same individual had created multiple fake accounts with the sole intention of spreading hate by posting and commenting malicious content on every post related to me."
Anupama also shared, “Upon becoming aware of this, I immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala. Their response was prompt and efficient, and with their assistance, the person behind these activities was identified.”
However, the actress added she was surprised to find out that the perpetrator was a 20-year-old from Tamil Nadu. She explained, “considering her young age, I have chosen not to disclose her identity, as I do not wish to compromise her future or peace of mind (sic).”
Anupama also urged, “Owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow (sic)." She also requested her social media followers to behave responsibly online. She also added that being a public figure does not ‘strip away' an individual's basic rights. She concluded by noting, “Being an actor or a public figure doesn’t strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence — and accountability is real (sic)." Her followers lauded Anupama for sharing her story and raising awareness about cyberbullying on social media.
Published On: 9 November 2025 at 14:46 IST