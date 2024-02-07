Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Producer Blames Fans Of Mohanlal, Mammootty For Poor Box-Office Performance

Makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban opened up about their disappointment regarding people spreading negativity against the Mohanlal starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:Malaikottai Vaaliban
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring megastar Mohanlal faced a bumpy ride at the box office. Lijo Jose Pellissery's film hit theaters on January 25. The movie garnered a lot of negative reviews and faced attacks in the first few days of its release. The reason behind the box-office disappointment was due to fan disputes between followers of Mohanlal and Mammootty. Despite initial negative reviews and attacks, the movie gradually gained momentum.

Makers address fans' damaging behaviour

The film's producer John, in a conversation with Manorama, acknowledged the polarising reviewing culture and criticised targeted hate campaigns. While emphasising the acceptability of movie dislikes, he condemned fans attempting to undermine films in the name of idol worship, labelling them as detrimental to the entire film industry. The producer revealed that director Lijo Jose Pellissery is mentally affected by the ongoing hate.

 

 

Drawing from his political experiences, the producer noted parallels between personal attacks in politics and the disheartening trend in cinema. He recognized the right to voice opinions through review bombing but urged a distinction between constructive critique and attempts to undermine a movie.

Mammootty and Mohanlal fans' contrasting reactions

Highlighting the competitive environment between Mammootty and Mohanlal fans, the makers pointed out the distinct reactions to their movies. While Mammootty's fans embrace his new attempts wholeheartedly, Mohanlal's followers tend to criticize when he deviates from his usual roles. This competitive dynamic adds an extra layer of pressure on the filmmakers.

Despite the challenges, Malaikottai Vaaliban received praise from actors and directors. Anurag Kashyap recently commended director Lijo for his talented craft. The film's journey at the box office reflects the impact of fan behavior on movie success and highlights the need for a more constructive and supportive fan culture in the film industry.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 00:06 IST

