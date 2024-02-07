Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay Deverakonda Her ‘Biggest Supporter’ Amid Dating Rumours

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dated for more than a year now. While the actors have never confirmed their link-up, their social media banter, public spotting and holidays together have fuelled the reports of their romance. Amid the dating rumours, the Animal actress says that anything she does in her life is with the contribution of Vijay.

Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda and her grew up together

In a conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her bond with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress asserted that she respects him and values his opinion. She added that he is one of the people who has always supported her.

Speaking to the publication, the Geetha Govindam actress said, “Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice on anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person.” She added that Vijay is critical and does not hesitate in giving his honest opinion. She continued, “He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally, more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone who I really, really respect.”

Advertisement

Are Rashmika and Vijay getting engaged anytime soon? Vijay clarifies

Earlier this year, reports of the actors tying the knot surfaced. However, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda shut down all such reports. He asserted, “I feel like the press just wants me to get married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. The press is just walking around waiting for me to get married.” The statement made by the actor is being treated as confirmation that the couple has no plans of tying the knot soon.”