Updated 12 March 2026 at 12:52 IST
Malayalam Actor Hari Murali, 27, Found Dead At His Residence
He was the son of the theatre and Malayalam actor K U Murali, fondly known as Payyannur Murali. He started acting at the age of 4 with AM Nazeer's show.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Hari Murali, who began his career as a child artist, was found dead at his residence in Annoor, Payyannur, Kerala, as reported by Manorama Online. The actor's body has been shifted to a private hospital. The probe is underway, and further details surrounding his death are awaited.
Who was Hari Murali?
He was the son of the theatre and Malayalam actor K U Murali, fondly known as Payyannur Murali. He started acting at the age of 4 with AM Nazeer's show. He made his debut in the film industry with Rasikan, helmed by Lal Jose. He has also starred with Mammootty in Annan Thampi. After starring in a few more films as a child actor, such as Don, Pattanathil Bhootham and Madampi, he took a break to focus on his studies. In total, he appeared in around 10 to 15 movies during his childhood.
He returned to the entertainment world after completing his BSc in Visual Effects and Animation, but not as an actor. He changed his career to production and worked as a technical expert.
Also Read: Weekend Binge-watch List: Virgin River 7, Aspirants 3, Phantom Lawyer, Dynasty The Murdochs, More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 12:52 IST