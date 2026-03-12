Malayalam Actor Hari Murali, 27, Found Dead At His Residence

Hari Murali, who began his career as a child artist, was found dead at his residence in Annoor, Payyannur, Kerala, as reported by Manorama Online. The actor's body has been shifted to a private hospital. The probe is underway, and further details surrounding his death are awaited.

Who was Hari Murali?

He was the son of the theatre and Malayalam actor K U Murali, fondly known as Payyannur Murali. He started acting at the age of 4 with AM Nazeer's show. He made his debut in the film industry with Rasikan, helmed by Lal Jose. He has also starred with Mammootty in Annan Thampi. After starring in a few more films as a child actor, such as Don, Pattanathil Bhootham and Madampi, he took a break to focus on his studies. In total, he appeared in around 10 to 15 movies during his childhood.