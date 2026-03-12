Weekend Binge-watch List: Virgin River 7, Aspirants 3, Phantom Lawyer, Dynasty The Murdochs, More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. The list includes several highly anticipated shows, including Aspirants Season 3, Virgin River Season 7, Dynasty: The Murdochs and Resort. The list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Virgin River Season 7

Newly married, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smoulder and new threats challenge Virgin River. The new season of the romantic drama series debuts on March 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aspirants Season 3

The third season brings back past ambitions against power. A chapter will be unlocked where past ambitions intersect with present responsibility, as a rivalry born in Mukherjee Nagar resurfaces in positions of power. It will focus on the battle of an IAS officer, Abhilash Sharma, with friendship, power, and system dynamics, taking centre stage. It stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey and Tengam Celine in pivotal roles. The show will stream on March 13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

That Night

starring Clara Galle, Paula Usero, and Claudia Salas, the Spanish series follows a young and naïve single mother who gets embroiled in a murder during an island vacation. The limited series will stream on March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dynasty: The Murdochs

It is a docuseries exploring the Murdoch family and the battle for the Succession of Rupert Murdoch. It is scheduled to stream on March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Resort

Tamil web series Resort stars Eruma Saani fame Vijay Kumar Rajendran. Set in the fictional RR Resort, the story follows Vetri, an uneducated housekeeping staff member with raw culinary talent who dreams of becoming a chef, setting up a compelling clash of ambition and hierarchy. The cast also includes Thalaivasal Vijay, Keerthi Amar, Abeneya Nethrun, Dharshana Sripal, Sai Dhanya, and Badava Gopi, among others. Episodes premiere on March 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Phantom Lawyer

It is a South Korean legal fantasy television series, starring Yoo Yeon-seok and Esom. The story follows Shin Yi-rang, a lawyer gifted with the ability to see ghosts. Among all, he sees an elite attorney, Han Na-hyeon, and with his help, he brings justice to his unusual clients. It is scheduled to stream on March 13.

Where to watch: Viki

Local Times

The story follows four friends who try to revive a dying newspaper company. The series features Rishikanth, Abdool Lee, Maurish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam, R. Pandiarajan, Chinni Jayanth, Rini and Nandhitha Sreekumar. It will stream on March 13.