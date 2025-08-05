Malayalam Actor Shanavas, Son Of Prem Nazir, Dies At 70 Due To Kidney Ailment

Shanavas, son of legendary Malayalam actor Prem Nazir, died on Monday night at the age of 70. The veteran actor breathed his last at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had been undergoing treatment for a kidney issue. According to a report in Manorama, the actor's last rites will take place today (August 5) at the Palaym Muslim Jamaat cemetery.

Who was Shanavas?

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, as the son of Prem Nazir and his wife Habeeba Beevi, he studied at Montfort School, Yercaud. He pursued a master's in English literature from The New College, Chennai. However, he stepped into his father's shoes and made his acting debut with the 1981 Malayalam movie Premageethangal. He then went on to star in several movies, including Aasha, Justice Raja, Umaanilayam, Chithram, Eenam Thettatha Kattaru and Neelagiri. After 1991, he took a long hiatus from acting and made his comeback with the 2003 film Kaliyodam.

His last appearance was in 2022 in Prithviraj Sukumaran's starrer Jana Gana Mana. The film earned positive reviews from the audience. The movie is currently streaming on Surya TV.

Apart from film, he has also been part of TV shows such as Shankupushpam, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Summer in America, and Manasariyathe.